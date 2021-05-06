Rajasthan: 4 women allege rape by self-proclaimed godman in his ashram Jaipur

Four women, three from the same family, have accused a self-proclaimed godman of raping them in his ashram in Jaipur, police said on Thursday. The women filed a complaint against Shailendra Mehta, accusing him of raping them when they used to visit Tapasvi Ashram to attend satsang and other activities, Station House Officer, Bhankrota police station, Mukesh Choudhary said. ''The victims said they have been visiting the ashram along with their family members for years. The women used to stay at the ashram for a couple of days in the name of service and it was then when the accused used to rape them," he said.

While the three women from the same family registered a case on Tuesday, the fourth woman lodged an FIR on Wednesday. The matter came to light when one of the victims refused her husband to take their daughter to the ashram. ''When she narrated her ordeal, the other two women from her family showed the courage and opened up about what had happened with them, following which the family decided to register a case," the SHO said. The matter is under investigation and no arrest has been made yet, he added.

