Maha: Drunk woman forest staffer booked for assaulting lady cop

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 16:39 IST
Representative Image

A case has been registered against a woman employee of the Paratwada forest range of Amravati in Maharashtra for allegedly creating a scene at her workplace and assaulting a lady police personnel in an inebriated state, an official said on Thursday.

The woman, an accountant with the Paratwada forest range of Amravati forest division, has also been placed under suspension, deputy conservator of forest, Amravati, Bala Chandrashekharan said.

''The woman was warned twice before for coming to office in a drunken state and creating scene at the workplace.

She again came to work in an inebriated state on Tuesday,'' the official said.

Following this, the range forest officer reported the matter to the police, and she also misbehaved with a lady police personnel, he said.

''The lady accountant has been booked by the Paratwada police under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other provisions of the IPC for slapping the police staff, superintendent of police (rural) Hari Balaji N said.

The woman was handed over to her husband on possession bond after being warned, he added.

