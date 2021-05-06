Croatian LGBT+ rights group says court backs same-sex adoption

Left Menu

A Croatian court has ruled that same-sex partners can now adopt children, backing a gay couple in their five-year fight for the right to family life, according to lawyers and LGBT+ activists involved in the case. Zagreb's Administrative Court ruled on April 21 that same-sex couples should not face discrimination in state adoption, the Rainbow Families Association (RFA) said on its website, alongside a redacted copy of the judgment.

A Croatian court has ruled that same-sex partners can now adopt children, backing a gay couple in their five-year fight for the right to family life, according to lawyers and LGBT+ activists involved in the case.

Zagreb's Administrative Court ruled on April 21 that same-sex couples should not face discrimination in state adoption, the Rainbow Families Association (RFA) said on its website, alongside a redacted copy of the judgment. Contacted by phone on Thursday, an administrator at the court confirmed the judgment to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, as did the couple's lawyer.

Daniel Martinovic, president of the RFA, which paid for Mladen Kozic and Ivo Segota's lawyer, voiced excitement at this latest win for minority rights in the Balkan state. "I feel really relieved that this odyssey, that lasted so many years, has finally hit (its) conclusion," Martinovic told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

He said the couple had only made its news public after consulting the social worker of their two foster children. The government, which has 15 days from receiving the judgment to appeal, did not respond to emailed or telephone requests for comment on its plans. Nor could the court official say when the government had first received the news.

On Wednesday, Minister Josip Aladrovic said the government was examining all "legal possibilities" but revealed nothing more, according to footage broadcast by a local TV station. "We will act in line with decisions of Croatian courts, but this is only a non-final ruling," he said in the broadcast.

RIGHTS Croatia has introduced human rights reform since joining the European Union in 2013, but the Catholic-majority country remains relatively conservative, with media reporting Pride flags being burned and attacks on LGBT+ Croatians.

Croatia legalised same-sex civil partnerships - "life partnerships" - in 2014, after a referendum that enshrined marriage in the constitution as solely between a man and woman. A 2019 law that aimed to boost the number of foster parents said single people, married couples and unmarried couples could foster, but did not mention those in "life partnerships".

That law was challenged by Kozic, 40, and Segota, 38, both from Zagreb, after their application to adopt was rejected. They became the first same-sex couple in Croatia to foster last September, caring for boys of seven and five, and their lawyer urged the government to let them adopt now, too.

"There are children which need their attention, their love," Sanja Bezbradica Jelavic said by phone. "Give my clients this right and give the children this right to be in a family they want."

