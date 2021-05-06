Qatar's finance minister arrested on alleged embezzlement -statement

Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi was arrested for questioning over allegations of embezzlement, abuse of power and crimes related to the public sector, a statement carried by state news agency QNA said on Thursday.

An investigation is underway, the statement added.

Also Read: Hyderabad woman seeks help from government to locate her husband in Qatar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)