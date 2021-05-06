Qatar's finance minister arrested on alleged embezzlement -statement

Qatar's finance minister arrested on alleged embezzlement -statementReuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:13 IST
Qatar's Finance Minister Ali Sherif al-Emadi was arrested for questioning over allegations of embezzlement, abuse of power and crimes related to the public sector, a statement carried by state news agency QNA said on Thursday.
An investigation is underway, the statement added.
Also Read: Hyderabad woman seeks help from government to locate her husband in Qatar
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar