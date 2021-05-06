Left Menu

After Delhi received 730 tonnes oxygen more than its demand, Kejriwal thanks Centre, High Court, SC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital received 730 tonnes of oxygen supply against its daily demand of 700 tonnes on Wednesday from the Central government for the first time since the crisis began after COVID-19 infections increased rapidly.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:31 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on Thursday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the national capital received 730 tonnes of oxygen supply against its daily demand of 700 tonnes on Wednesday from the Central government for the first time since the crisis began after COVID-19 infections increased rapidly. Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he expressed gratitude to the Central government, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

"For the first time, the Centre supplied 730 tons oxygen to Delhi yesterday (May 5). Delhi requires 700 tons. We are thankful to the Central government, Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. With their efforts, we received 730 tons of oxygen. I request everyone with folded hands to not bring down the supply, we will be thankful," he said. Kejriwal said that hospitals in Delhi had to reduce their bed capacity due to the oxygen crisis, and them to increase their bed capacity now.

"I hope we will receive 700 tons of oxygen every day. If we get an adequate supply of oxygen - 700 tons - we will be able to set up 9,000-9,500 beds in Delhi. We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," he added. Earlier, Kejriwal also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "gratitude on behalf of people of Delhi" for the supply of 730 MT oxygen yesterday. "I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi," he wrote.

The national capital reported 19,133 new COVID-19 infections and 335 deaths on Thursday. There are 90,629 active cases in Delhi currently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

