Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the region

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Thursday to strengthen its military presence in the region and asked the United States to back Kyiv's bid for a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Alliance summit in June.

"We ask for the assistance of the United States in initiating this process," Zelenskiy said in a statement after his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

