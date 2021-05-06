Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the region

Ukraine calls on NATO to strengthen military presence in the regionReuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 17:48 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on NATO on Thursday to strengthen its military presence in the region and asked the United States to back Kyiv's bid for a NATO Membership Action Plan at the Alliance summit in June.
"We ask for the assistance of the United States in initiating this process," Zelenskiy said in a statement after his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
