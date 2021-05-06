France, Germany, Spain reach general agreement over fighter jet, Berlin says
The agreement over the use of intellectual property rights in the jet will later be transferred to the planned development of a Franco-German main battle tank, the spokeswoman said.Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:13 IST
France, Germany and Spain have reached a general agreement over the next steps in the development of a joint fighter jet, the defence ministry in Berlin said on Thursday. Details on the use of intellectual property rights in the future jet are to be finalised by mid May, a spokeswoman for the ministry said.
The government still plans to submit the budget proposal for Germany's share of the project to parliament for approval ahead of federal elections in September, she said. The agreement over the use of intellectual property rights in the jet will later be transferred to the planned development of a Franco-German main battle tank, the spokeswoman said.
