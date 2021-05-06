Mexico president reiterates hope for U.S.-Mexico border reopening

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday reiterated his hope that there would soon be a re-opening of the U.S.-Mexico border following months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lopez Obrador said it was possible the border would come up in his virtual meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday, but he underlined that the main issue under discussion would be efforts to tackle undocumented immigration.

