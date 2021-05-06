Left Menu

Three held for Remdesivir black marketing in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-05-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 18:39 IST
The Noida Police on Thursday said they have arrested three people for allegedly selling an injection at black market rates to needy people amid its shortage due to increased demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ankur Aggarwal said the accused were trapped by a special operations group (SOG) following inputs of black marketing of Remdesivir by them.

''Five vials of Remdesivir injections were seized from their possession. The accused told the police during initial questioning that they sold a single vial at the rate of Rs 37,000 to people in need of it during the pandemic,'' Aggarwal said.

Those arrested have been identified as Mohammed Parvez, Naeem and Nisaar and they were held near the NSEZ by officials of Phase 2 police station and the SOG, he added.

According to officials, a single vial of Remdesivir, which is made by multiple pharma companies, is normally sold not beyond Rs 3,500, depending on the manufacturer.

The trio has been booked under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Epidemic Diseases Act and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

