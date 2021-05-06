Left Menu

2 drug peddlers arrested with 30 kg poppy in J&K 

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:01 IST
2 drug peddlers arrested with 30 kg poppy in J&K 

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 30 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, police said.

The police intercepted a Punjab-bound truck on a highway in the Jakhani area of the district and found poppy in it during the search.

The accused were identified as Satpal Singh and Mohammad Shamshad – who hail from Punjab. PTI AB MGA MGA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to fresh 13-month low

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery gains steam amid an economic boom, which is being fueled by a rapidly improving public health situation and massive government financial assis...

Ireland urges Britain against prosecution ban for N.Ireland army veterans

The Irish government has urged Britain not to seek to shield former soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the sectarian conflict from prosecution, describing reports of such plans as deeply alarming. The Daily Telegraph newspaper r...

‘The Boys’ star Laz Alonso says Jensen Ackles’ joining hints at a darker Season 3

The Boys Season 3 is under production now. The showrunner Erik Kripke recently informed via social media that a big event will happen in the series. The Supernatural star Jensen Ackles signed a contract to join the production. No doubt Jens...

Madrid loses lawsuit against Spanish league over TV rights

Real Madrid has lost its lawsuit against the Spanish league regarding television revenues, the league said Thursday.Madrid had asked a Spanish court to make void parts of the leagues rules for exploiting the centralized television rights fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021