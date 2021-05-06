2 drug peddlers arrested with 30 kg poppy in J&K 

Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested with 30 kg of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, police said.

The police intercepted a Punjab-bound truck on a highway in the Jakhani area of the district and found poppy in it during the search.

The accused were identified as Satpal Singh and Mohammad Shamshad – who hail from Punjab. PTI AB MGA MGA

