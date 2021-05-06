UN's IP agency says must maintain "right incentives" for vaccine research

UN's IP agency says must maintain "right incentives" for vaccine researchReuters | Geneva | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:04 IST
The U.N.'s World Intellectual Property Organization supports efforts to find ways to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production while ensuring "the right incentives" exist to enable continued investment in innovation, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.
The Geneva-based agency would continue to offer expertise to member states to build capacity in technology transfer, licensing of intellectual property, and implementing flexibilities under the World Trade Organization's TRIPS agreement, she said, in response to a request for comment on U.S. President Joe Biden's support for an IP waiver for vaccines.
