17-yr-old girl hangs self in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A 17-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Tuto Mazara village here on Thursday morning, police said.

Gursimran Kaur,a student of class 12, was reportedly upset over some issue, said Station House Officer of Mahilpur Police Station Satwinder Singh.

Her body has been kept in the mortuary of civil hospital for autopsy, said police.

