Gurugram's Artemis Hospital runs out of oxygen, suspends admission

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country and subsequently increasing demand for hospital beds, oxygen, and medicine, Gurugram's Artemis Hospital on Thursday suspended admissions of patients till further notice claiming shortage of oxygen.

Updated: 06-05-2021 19:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in the country and subsequently increasing demand for hospital beds, oxygen, and medicine, Gurugram's Artemis Hospital on Thursday suspended admissions of patients till further notice claiming shortage of oxygen. An official notice released by the hospital authorities read, "With the spike in the COVID cases and shortage of liquid oxygen, admissions are suspended till further notice. No COVID beds available."

The private hospital has also suspended its COVID vaccination operation as they have run out of stock of vaccine doses. "Due to the unavailability of stock, our COVID vaccination centre will be non-functional temporarily until further orders," read the notice.

Many hospitals across the country have been facing similar shortages. Earlier, Delhi's Max hospital chain had suspended admissions for a short period stating unstable oxygen supply. Delhi's Saroj Hospital had also suspended admissions due to a shortage of medical oxygen last month. (ANI)

