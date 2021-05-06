Left Menu

1 dead after car strikes crowd outside Texas restaurant

One woman died and several other people were injured when a driver struck a group of people in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant following a reported fight early Thursday, police said.Investigators believe the driver, who is about 20 years old, intentionally struck the crowd, Harris County Sheriffs Office Sgt. Jason Brown said.They were gathered outside Pinchys Tex-Mex Restaurant in Katy about 1 am when they were struck, authorities said.

PTI | Texas | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:38 IST
One woman died and several other people were injured when a driver struck a group of people in the parking lot of a suburban Houston restaurant following a reported fight early Thursday, police said.

Investigators believe the driver, who is about 20 years old, intentionally struck the crowd, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Jason Brown said.

They were gathered outside Pinchy's Tex-Mex Restaurant in Katy about 1 am when they were struck, authorities said. One woman, believed to be about 35, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another person was in serious condition while several others suffered minor injuries, Brown said.

The driver initially fled but returned to the parking lot, where he was taken into custody, Brown said.

A fight inside the restaurant had spilled out into the parking lot before the group was struck, Houston TV station KTRK reported. Investigators were working to determine any relationship between the driver and those who were struck, Brown said.(AP) RUP RUP

