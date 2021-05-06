Left Menu

UN launches key initiative to protect seafarers’ human rights amid COVID-19 crisis

Around 200,000 cargo ship crew members are stranded at sea, beyond the length of their contracts due to COVID-19 restrictions, placing a major strain on their physical and mental health. New UN guidelines were published on Thursday, aimed at helping the industry better protect human rights at sea, as new COVID variants threaten to further delay crew turnover.

UN News | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:46 IST
UN launches key initiative to protect seafarers’ human rights amid COVID-19 crisis

The Human Rights Due Diligence Tool, provides a wide-ranging checklist co-developed by the UN Global Compact, the UN Human Rights Office, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), for all businesses involved in the maritime industry.

The agencies are warning about a possible surge in the number of crewmembers stranded at sea due to new COVID-19 variants and government-imposed travel restrictions.

Unchecked, they fear the situation could return to the heights of the September 2020 crew change crisis, when 400,000 seafarers were stranded at sea around the world.

“Seafarers are at the heart of the global supply chain. They are also at the mercy of COVID-19 restrictions on travel and transit. This has led to hundreds of thousands of seafarers being denied repatriation, crew changes, shore leave and ultimately being forced to stay working on ships long beyond their contracts”, explained IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim.

He added that the new tool represents an important step forward for the maritime industry. It provides a practical approach for cargo owners, charterers, and logistics providers to “ensure [seafarers] are put first and foremost as they work to deliver the goods that people need and want”.

IMOThe IMO has called on governments to designate seafarers as essential workers.

Human rights must go first

Physical and mental health, access to family life, and freedom of movement are some of the human rights considerations included in the new guidance, with the agencies expressing concern at reports of seafarers working on board well beyond the 11-month maximum that is set out by the ILO Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

The UN agencies also expressed apprehension at reports of companies avoiding chartering vessels where a crew change is due.

Some have demanded ‘no crew change’ clauses in charter agreements, preventing required crew changeovers from taking place.

Under the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, companies engaged in the maritime industry have a clear responsibility to respect the human rights of seafarers in all economic decision-making.

The COVID-19 seafarer’s crew change crisis sparked by the pandemic, has shone a spotlight on one the “weakest links” in global supply chains, said UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet. “This is an urgent and grave humanitarian and human rights crisis that is impacting the lives of thousands of maritime workers. All companies involved in global supply chains may be linked to this crisis.”

The new human rights tool complements current industry-led collective action, such as the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing, signed by more than 750 companies.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP govt to set up 48 oxygen plants in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city government will set up 48 oxygen plants, including 21 that are being imported from France, across the national capital to address the shortage of the life-saving gas.Kejriwal in...

WB govt to grant special permission to hospitals to increase bed capacity to treat corona patients

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said her government has decided to grant special permission to all medical establishments to increase the number of beds by at least 40 per cent to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situatio...

Israel's odd couple: rivals who could topple Netanyahu together

One is a centre-left avowed secularist who says the Palestinians should get a state. The other is a firebrand of the religious hard right who wants to annex most of the occupied West Bank. Meet the men from Israels opposite political poles ...

Man City follows Milan path to final from UEFA legal clash

The club UEFA wanted banned from the Champions League before the season has gone all the way to the final.Manchester City advanced this week to the biggest game in European club soccer and has a shot at repeating what another undesirable --...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021