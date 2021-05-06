Left Menu

Centre gets 1.92 lakh public grievances since Mar 30 last year

Between March 1, 2021 and May 3, 2021 the CPGRAMS portal received 14,137 public grievances of which 9,267 cases have been redressed, it said.Secretary DARPG Indevar Pandey on Thursday chaired two review meetings with grievance officers of 84 central ministriesdepartments and the grievance officers of stateUT governments.

The centre received around 1.92 lakh public grievances since March 30 last year, of which 1.66 lakh were redressed, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

While the central ministries/departments redressed 1.16 lakh public grievances, the states/UT’s redressed 0.50 lakh cases, it said. During March 30, 2020 to May 3, 2021, the Centralised Public Grievance Redress And Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) portal of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) received 1.92 lakh public grievances cases of which 1.66 lakh cases have been redressed, the statement issued by the personnel ministry said. Between March 1, 2021 and May 3, 2021 the CPGRAMS portal received 14,137 public grievances of which 9,267 cases have been redressed, it said.

Secretary DARPG Indevar Pandey on Thursday chaired two review meetings with grievance officers of 84 central ministries/departments and the grievance officers of state/UT governments. He highlighted the policies adopted by Union government to ensure time bound grievance redressal in the pandemic time, the statement said. These include operationalisation of a dedicated COVID-19 portal for monitoring citizen grievances related to the pandemic, each grievance being assigned a unique identification number, classification of grievances into 11 categories, bringing down the grievance redressal time from 60 days to 3 days, auto generated e-mail reminders and daily report generation for considered analysis, it said. Secretary DARPG said the roadmap ahead lay in expeditious implementation of CPGRAMS reforms, integration of state portals with CPGRAMS, integration of district portals with CPGRAMS, analysing the root cause of grievances and bringing systemic reforms and effective operationalisation of the appellate authority system, the statement said. He urged all grievance officers to focus on citizen centrality in providing grievance redressal in the pandemic period, it added.

