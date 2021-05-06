Left Menu

We are staunch proponent of freedom of media to report court proceedings: SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 19:57 IST
We are staunch proponent of freedom of media to report court proceedings: SC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday said it is a "staunch proponent of freedom of media" to report court proceedings and trashed a plea of the Election Commission that press should be reporting orders only and not observations, saying such a demand struck at principles of open court and the fundamental right to freedom of speech under Constitution.

"This court stands as a staunch proponent of the freedom of the media to report court proceedings. This we believe is integral to the freedom of speech and expression of those who speak, of those who wish to hear and to be heard and above all, in holding the judiciary accountable to the values which justify its existence as a constitutional institution," a bench comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said. The remarks were part of the judgement by which the top court did not allow the plea of the Election Commission seeking expunction of remarks of the Madras High Court that the poll panel was responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases and murder charges be put on its responsible officers, saying the oral observations were not part of "official judicial record" and hence there was no question of expunging them.

Referring to the right of media, the judgment, penned by Justice Chandrachud for the bench, said citizens have a right to know as to what transpires in judicial proceedings through media and the freedom of speech and expression to media is also impliedly provided by Article 19 of the Constitution.

The 31-page verdict said the freedom of speech and expression extends to reporting the proceedings of judicial institutions as well and the courts are entrusted to perform crucial functions under the law.

"Their (courts') work has a direct impact, not only on the rights of citizens, but also the extent to which the citizens can exact accountability from the executive whose duty it is to enforce the law. Citizens are entitled to ensure that courts remain true to their remit to be a check on arbitrary exercises of power" it said.

The bench said the ability of citizens to ensure that court remains true to their remit has a direct correlation to the "seamless availability of information" about court proceedings and there the importance of freedom of media to comment comes in. "Citizens have a right to know about what transpires in the course of judicial proceedings. The dialogue in a court indicates the manner in which a judicial proceeding is structured. Oral arguments are postulated on an open exchange of ideas. It is through such an exchange that legal arguments are tested and analyzed. "Arguments addressed before the court, the response of opposing counsel and issues raised by the court are matters on which citizens have a legitimate right to be informed. An open court proceeding ensures that the judicial process is subject to public scrutiny. Public scrutiny is crucial to maintaining transparency and accountability. Transparency in the functioning of democratic institutions is crucial to establish the public's faith in them," it said. Courts must be open except for in-camera proceedings in cases involving child sexual abuse or matrimonial proceedings bearing on matters of marital privacy, it said. The judgement said the Indian legal system is founded on the principle that open access to courts is essential to safeguard valuable constitutional freedom and the concept of an open court requires that information relating to the proceeding must be available in public domain. "As we understand the rights of the media to report and disseminate issues and events, including court proceedings that are a part of the public domain, it is important to contextualize that this is not merely an aspect of protecting the rights of individuals and entities on reporting, but also a part of the process of augmenting the integrity of the judiciary…," it said. The top court lauded the Gujarat High Court for recently introducing livestreaming of proceedings.

"In this backdrop, it would be retrograde for this court to promote the rule of law and access to justice on one hand, and shield the daily operations of the High Courts and this Court from the media in all its forms, by gagging the reporting of proceedings, on the other," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italian tiara, Kashmir sapphire to feature at Sotheby's auction

A tiara passed down through generations of Italys royal family will be among the highlights at a Sothebys auction of jewels in Geneva next week. Dating to the second half of the 19th century, the tiara was a wedding gift to Maria Vittoria d...

Taliban threaten journalists amid surge in violence in Afghanistan

Taliban has issued a threat to Afghan media outlets and have accused them of siding with Afghanistans intelligence agency, saying media must be aware to maintain their neutrality and avoid becoming the Kabul administrations propaganda tool....

AAP govt to set up 48 oxygen plants in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the city government will set up 48 oxygen plants, including 21 that are being imported from France, across the national capital to address the shortage of the life-saving gas.Kejriwal in...

WB govt to grant special permission to hospitals to increase bed capacity to treat corona patients

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said her government has decided to grant special permission to all medical establishments to increase the number of beds by at least 40 per cent to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021