India, EU to announce resumption of FTA talks at virtual summit on Saturday: EU sources

A much-awaited decision on resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive India-European Union free trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiling of an ambitious connectivity partnership are set to be the key takeaways of a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leadership of the 27-nation bloc on Saturday.

Official sources in the European Union (EU) said the two sides will announce restarting of the negotiations at the summit and that the FTA package will comprise a trade pact, an investment protection treaty and a separate framework on geographical indications (GI).

The connectivity partnership, providing for deeper cooperation in sectors like railways, aviation and maritime sphere, will be the bloc's second such arrangement with any country after Japan in 2019. That arrangement was largely seen as an alternative model to China's Belt and Road Initiative.

Referring to the human rights dialogue between the two sides after a ''pause'' of eight years, the sources said the EU expects the leaders to reaffirm commitment towards human rights and equal opportunities. They said the issue of farmers' protest in India came up at the recent human rights dialogue, adding the EU fully respects the country as a secular democracy and matters relating to human rights are an important part of the political exchanges between the two sides.

Sources also said the Europol (European Union agency for law enforcement cooperation) and its Indian counterpart will soon sign an working arrangement for coordination in combating terrorism and organised crime. At the summit, the two sides are also expected to announce setting up of a task force for cooperation in areas of artificial intelligence, the sources said and added that they may agree to pool resources for a project related to supercomputers to boost COVID modelling and also climate change modelling.

Asked whether the EU will follow the Biden administration's decision to back TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver for COVID-19 vaccines, sources said the bloc is consistently supporting how to bring the vaccines to the global community as soon as possible.

''We are looking at it carefully,'' said a source, adding it is important to ensure that vaccine supply chains are not disrupted.

On resumption of the FTA talks, the sources described it as a ''breakthrough'' and a ''good news'', saying it will create a momentum for deeper bilateral trade and investment to deal with the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The sources indicated that the negotiators will start where they left seven years back and that all three components will be part of the overall package. ''We are looking forward to reopening of negotiations for a balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial trade pact,'' said a source.

Launched in June 2007, the FTA talks have been stalled since May 2013 after both sides failed to bridge substantial gaps on crucial issues, including tariff, data security status for the IT sector and market access.

The two sides will also announce a connectivity partnership to boost cooperation in sectors like railway, maritime and aviation as well as in the digital domain to bring people of the two sides closer to each other, sources said.

The adoption of the new connectivity partnership will reflect the shared approach of India and the EU in ensuring transparency, sustainability, respect for international standards and providing fair opportunities in implementation of mega transport projects.

They will also deliberate on jointly contributing to the success of the upcoming UN climate change conference in Glasgow, sources added.

''One of the key messages of the summit will be that the EU is ready to partner with India to support its sustainable modernisation,'' the source.

They said the two sides will also discuss the situation in Myanmar, the Afghan peace process and the Iran nuclear deal.

On COVID-19 vaccines, sources said the COVAX has been able to supply 49 million doses to over 120 countries and that the EU was contributing around 2.5 billion Euros in funding the COVAX.

They said India also has a hugely important global role as it has strength in the pharma sector. ''We understand India's decision to temporarily suspend vaccine deliveries to COVAX in view of compelling domestic needs. There is a need to ramp up production and keep supply chains open.'' COVAX is a global initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Asked about reports of delay in distribution of foreign medical aid in India, sources said the EU countries are not having any issue and it was happy with the coordination with Indian authorities.

