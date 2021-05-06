Maha: 25 held for cheating people with offer of selling gold at low price

The police on Thursday arrested 25 villagers for allegedly robbing and cheating people with the offer of selling them gold coins at a low price in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said.

The accused allegedly cheated three persons from Pune, who had come to a locality in Antras village on Wednesday to purchase gold coins, the official said.

The victims were shown fake gold coins, weighing 1 kg, and during the negotiations, seven to 10 unidentified people attacked and robbed them of Rs 15 lakh, he said, adding that a complaint was lodged with the Khamgaon police.

The police conducted a combing operation at the area in the early hours of the day, arrested 25 people and seized over Rs 26 lakh cash, fake gold coins, a country revolver and some other sharp weapons, the official said.

The Khamgaon rural police have registered offences under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused.

