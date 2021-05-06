Left Menu

Maha: 25 held for cheating people with offer of selling gold at low price

06-05-2021
The police on Thursday arrested 25 villagers for allegedly robbing and cheating people with the offer of selling them gold coins at a low price in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, an official said.

The accused allegedly cheated three persons from Pune, who had come to a locality in Antras village on Wednesday to purchase gold coins, the official said.

The victims were shown fake gold coins, weighing 1 kg, and during the negotiations, seven to 10 unidentified people attacked and robbed them of Rs 15 lakh, he said, adding that a complaint was lodged with the Khamgaon police.

The police conducted a combing operation at the area in the early hours of the day, arrested 25 people and seized over Rs 26 lakh cash, fake gold coins, a country revolver and some other sharp weapons, the official said.

The Khamgaon rural police have registered offences under relevant sections of the IPC against the accused.

