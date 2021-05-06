Left Menu

German man extradited from Senegal to face terrorism charges

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:40 IST
German man extradited from Senegal to face terrorism charges

A German man has been extradited from Senegal to face allegations of membership in an al-Qaida linked extremist group, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Marius A, whose last name was not provided in line with German privacy laws, was arrested upon his arrival at Frankfurt on a warrant issued in January 2020 on charges of membership in a terrorist organization.

He's accused of joining Jabhat al-Nusra in October 2013, travelling from Germany through Turkey to Syria to link up with the organisation. There he received combat training and fought for the group, prosecutors said.

He was apprehended in September 2020 in Senegal, and has been in custody awaiting extradition since then, prosecutors said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pb CM asks Cong MPs to press Centre for oxygen, vaccine

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Congress MPs from the state to put pressure on the Centre to augment supplies of oxygen, vaccines and vital medicines to help the state government effectively fight the second wave of ...

Motor racing-Red Bull hire more engine experts from F1 rivals Mercedes

Red Bull have hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Hondas departure at the end of the season.The team last month announced Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechani...

Punjab sees record 8,874 infections

Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,...

Odisha govt providing all support for setting up of vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua

The Odisha government Thursday said it has allotted land and providing all logistic support for the setting up of a vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua in Bhubaneswar from where Bharat Biotech International Ltd BBIL will produce Covaxin and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021