BRIEF-New Analysis Finds Global COVID Death Toll Is Double Official Estimates - Stat News

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Congress MPs from the state to put pressure on the Centre to augment supplies of oxygen, vaccines and vital medicines to help the state government effectively fight the second wave of ...
Red Bull have hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Hondas departure at the end of the season.The team last month announced Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechani...
Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,...
The Odisha government Thursday said it has allotted land and providing all logistic support for the setting up of a vaccine manufacturing hub at Adhrua in Bhubaneswar from where Bharat Biotech International Ltd BBIL will produce Covaxin and...