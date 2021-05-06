"Encounter cop" Daya Nayak transferred to Gondia

Police inspector Daya Nayak, known as an ''encounter specialist'', was on Thursday transferred to Gondia district in eastern Maharashtra, an official said.

A 1995-batch officer of the state cadre, Nayak was till now with the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in Mumbai and heading the elite force's unit based in suburban Juhu.

Nayak's transfer order was issued by the state police headquarters, the official said.

He has been transferred to Gondia district, where he will be attached to the caste certificate verification committee, he said.

A controversial figure, Nayak, in the past, has faced suspension on disciplinary grounds. He also faced corruption charges, but they were quashed by the Supreme Court in 2010.

Nayak is credited with gunning down dozens of alleged criminals in ''encounters''.

