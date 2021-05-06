Mumbai: Senior citizen commits suicide by jumping into nullah

A 82-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a nullah in suburban Andheri here, police said on Thursday.

The body of Lokhandwala resident Hamsraj Melwani was fished out of the nulluh by the Amboli police in the afternoon hours, an official said.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased had left his home on Wednesday morning and had not returned since, following which his family lodged a missing persons complaint, he said.

On examining the CCTV footage from the locality, the police found that Melwani had walked towards the nullah and disappeared, the official said.

The missing persons' squad of the Amboli police station found a body floating in the nullah, and the local police was informed, he said.

Later the deceased's family members also identified him, the official said.

On the basis of primary information, an accidental death report has been registered, he added.

