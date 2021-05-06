Left Menu

Jaishankar-Raab bilateral talks focus on 2030 Roadmap to India-UK FTA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral discussions with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, which focussed on both sides implementing an ambitious 2030 Roadmap of the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership ETP to pave the way for a Free Trade Agreement FTA.Jaishankar, who conducted the talks virtually after he had withdrawn from face-to-face meetings in the wake of possible coronavirus exposure within the visiting Indian delegation, said he and Raab also discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and global health challenges in some detail.Just concluded the bilateral Foreign Ministers Meeting with British counterpart Dominic Raab.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:46 IST
Jaishankar-Raab bilateral talks focus on 2030 Roadmap to India-UK FTA
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held bilateral discussions with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, which focussed on both sides implementing an ambitious '2030 Roadmap' of the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) to pave the way for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Jaishankar, who conducted the talks virtually after he had withdrawn from face-to-face meetings in the wake of possible coronavirus exposure within the visiting Indian delegation, said he and Raab also discussed Indo-Pacific cooperation and global health challenges in some detail.

"Just concluded the bilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting with British counterpart Dominic Raab. Focussed on our responsibility for implementing the 2030 Roadmap. Confident that we will see early progress on many fronts," Jaishankar tweeted following his interaction via videolink.

"Also explored our strategic convergences across regions. Discussed the Indo-Pacific, global health challenges and UN cooperation in some detail," he said.

The bilateral meeting follows a Virtual Summit between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, when the two leaders agreed the '2030 Roadmap' as part of an ETP with trade and investment deals worth around GBP 1 billion. The ETP, signed between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and UK International Trade Secretary Liz Truss soon after, sets the goal for FTA talks to kick-start within months.

The Roadmap will pave the way for a deeper and stronger engagement over the next ten years in the key areas of people to people contacts, trade and economy, defence and security, climate action and health.

Modi and Johnson launched the ETP to unleash the trade potential between the 5th and 6th largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030. As part of the ETP, India and the UK agreed on a roadmap to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA, including consideration of an Interim Trade Agreement for delivering early gains, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday. The enhanced trade partnership between India and UK will generate several thousands of direct and indirect jobs in both the countries, it said.

Jaishankar is in London at the invitation of Raab as a guest at the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting, which concluded on Wednesday. The meeting is related to the UK's G7 Presidency goals ahead of the Leaders' Summit in Cornwall in June, to which Prime Minister Modi has been invited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka ropes in medical students to provide teleconsultation to COVID patients in home isolation

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Thursday informed that as many as 7,000 medical students in the state will be roped in to provide teleconsultation services to COVID patients who are in ...

Pb CM asks Cong MPs to press Centre for oxygen, vaccine

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Congress MPs from the state to put pressure on the Centre to augment supplies of oxygen, vaccines and vital medicines to help the state government effectively fight the second wave of ...

Motor racing-Red Bull hire more engine experts from F1 rivals Mercedes

Red Bull have hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Hondas departure at the end of the season.The team last month announced Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechani...

Punjab sees record 8,874 infections

Punjab on Thursday witnessed a record 8,874 cases of infection, taking the tally to 4,16,350, while 154 more fatalities pushed the toll to 9,979, according to a medical bulletin.The number of active cases rose to 66,568 on Thursday from 63,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021