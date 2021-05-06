Egypt and Turkey say they held frank, in-depth talks in Cairo

Egypt and Turkey say they held frank, in-depth talks in CairoReuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:53 IST
Egypt and Turkey said on Thursday they had held frank and in-depth talks on bilateral and regional issues in Cairo in a push to rebuild ties between the regional rivals.
"The two sides will evaluate the outcome of this round of consultations and agree on the next steps," said a joint statement issued after two days of talks.
