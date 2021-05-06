Left Menu

COVID-19: No Juma'atul Vida, Shab-e-Qadr programmes at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 20:53 IST
There will be no programmes to mark Juma'atul Vida and Shab-e-Qadr, two of the holiest days during the fasting month of Ramadan, at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid due to rising COVID-19 cases and the lockdown imposed by authorities, the management committee of the mosque said on Thursday.

''Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid announced that Juma'atul Vida and Shab e Qadr programmes at the grand masjid stand cancelled due to exponential rise in COVID-19 cases and the lockdown which has been imposed in the wake of second wave of coronavirus,'' a spokesperson of the Auqaf said.

The Anjuman stressed upon people to spend the occasions especially the last 10 days of Ramadan at their homes by holding special prayers to seek Almighty's refuge from the deadly virus.

The spokesperson said the Anjuman has urged people to religiously follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and stressed that the priority must be to save lives and prevent the virus from spreading. ''The best way to do that right now is to stay indoors,'' he added.

