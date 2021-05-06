Plea to restore ICU beds in two dedicated COVID hospitals: HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Centre and Delhi government on a plea alleging that the number of ICU and non-ICU beds in two dedicated COVID hospitals were slashed by more than half due to oxygen shortage and seeking directions to restore the bed capacity in them.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi government and the two dedicated COVID hospitals -- Guru Teg Bahadur and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality -- seeking their stand on the petition by an NGO.

The NGO, Association for Social Justice, has also sought filling up of the vacant posts of doctors and other staff to reduce the shortage of medical professionals in the government hospitals in the city.

The NGO, which claims to be a group of lawyers and social activists working for social rights of indigenous and marginalised people, has sought that the vacancies can be filled up on an ad-hoc basis presently in view of the urgent requirement of medical professionals during the prevailing pandemic. It has also sought a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to set up a committee to monitor the urgent requirements of the healthcare services in the national capital and to coordinate between the two governments.

