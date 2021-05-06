Left Menu

Germany opposes U.S. plan to waive patents on COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:10 IST
A U.S. proposal to waive patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines would have significant implications for production, a German government spokeswoman said on Thursday, adding the main factors are capacity and quality standards rather than patents.

"The protection of intellectual property is a source of innovation and must remain so in the future," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

