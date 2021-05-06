Left Menu

Myanmar anti-coup cage fighter arrested as blasts hit main cities

Phoe Thaw, 36, was arrested in hospital while receiving treatment for leg wounds sustained while testing a home-made bomb late on Wednesday at a Yangon gym, the military's Myawaddy TV reported. He was among four people detained and accused of colluding to commit violent acts, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:18 IST
Myanmar anti-coup cage fighter arrested as blasts hit main cities

A mixed martial arts fighter who joined anti-coup protests in Myanmar was wounded by a homemade bomb and later arrested, the military said on Thursday, among blasts in at least three cities as the junta battles to assert its control of the country. Phoe Thaw, 36, was arrested in hospital while receiving treatment for leg wounds sustained while testing a home-made bomb late on Wednesday at a Yangon gym, the military's Myawaddy TV reported.

He was among four people detained and accused of colluding to commit violent acts, it said. Small blasts are becoming more frequent in towns and cities in Myanmar, some at government or military buildings, which the junta says are proof of a violent rebellion by supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi's ousted government.

A unity government comprised of former politicians, pro-democracy groups and ethnic minority armies says the explosions are being orchestrated by a junta seeking to cling to power by eradicating its enemies. Myanmar has been in chaos since a Feb. 1 coup, which ended a decade of economic reform and tentative steps towards democracy initiated by the military after 49 years of rule in the impoverished but resource-rich country.

Months of protests and strikes have crippled the economy, disrupting banking, business and much of the bureaucracy, prompting concern that Myanmar is edging closer to becoming a failed state. Explosions took place on Wednesday at a bus station in Mandalay as well as at a bank and a military-owned telecoms company in the capital Naypyitaw, MRTV reported, prompting a call by junta leader Min Aung Hlaing for "effective action" against the perpetrators.

"They are destroying the country," MRTV quoted him saying. It also reported that arrest warrants were being sought for 40 medical workers and teachers accused of promoting a civil disobedience campaign.

FIGHTING TALK Fighter Phoe Thaw is well-known in Myanmar and was pictured during the protests holding a sign that challenged Min Aung Hlaing to a cage fight.

Images on Myawaddy TV on Thursday showed him on a stretcher, with legs covered in wounds and burns. A former colleague, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, said the home-made bomb had been left at the gym car park by a policeman posing as a civilian.

The incident comes days after the military reported five people, including a politician in Suu Kyi's party, were killed in an explosion in the Bago region, with bomb-making materials recovered from the scene. Media outlets Irrawaddy and the Democratic Voice of Burma on Thursday said a local government administrator was knifed to death in Mandalay, the second such killing this week, after the fatal stabbing of a junta-appointed official in Yangon.

At least 769 people have been killed and nearly 3,700 detained by Myanmar's military since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a monitoring group outlawed by the military. Reuters has not been able to independently verify casualty numbers due to restrictions on media. Many reporters have been detained and news organisations ordered closed, deemed by the junta to be instigators of unrest.

The junta banned satellite television receivers on Tuesday to block outside broadcasts, adding to months of curbs on internet services. More than 200 civil society groups on Wednesday urged the U.N. Security Council to impose an arms embargo on Myanmar, the latest call for global action against the generals, who have historically been impervious to international criticism.

The coup has unleashed anger across Myanmar among people unwilling to tolerate another era of military rule. More youths took to social media on Thursday to declare their intent to train to fight in the unity government's newly formed "defence force", threatening to attack the well-equipped military if more civilians are killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judicial commission set up to probe Bharuch hospital fire

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the formation of a judicial commission under a retired high court judge to inquire into the last weeks fire at a hospital in Bharuch in which 18 persons, including 16 coronavirus patients, were k...

Karnataka ropes in medical students to provide teleconsultation to COVID patients in home isolation

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Thursday informed that as many as 7,000 medical students in the state will be roped in to provide teleconsultation services to COVID patients who are in ...

Pb CM asks Cong MPs to press Centre for oxygen, vaccine

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Congress MPs from the state to put pressure on the Centre to augment supplies of oxygen, vaccines and vital medicines to help the state government effectively fight the second wave of ...

Motor racing-Red Bull hire more engine experts from F1 rivals Mercedes

Red Bull have hired another group of engine experts from Formula One rivals Mercedes as they prepare to build their own power unit after Hondas departure at the end of the season.The team last month announced Ben Hodgkinson, head of mechani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021