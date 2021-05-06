Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm: NATION: DEL17 VIRUS-LD CASES India adds record 4.12 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 3,980 fatalities New Delhi: New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

DEL25 2NDLD AJIT SINGH RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19 New Delhi: Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

DEL92 VIRUS-PM-STATES PM talks to four CMs, two LGs on COVID-19 situation New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and Telangana about the COVID-19 situation in their respective states, government sources said.

DEL86 LD INDIA-EU-FTA India, EU to announce resumption of FTA talks at virtual summit on Saturday: EU sources New Delhi: A much-awaited decision on resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive India-European Union free trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiling of an ambitious connectivity partnership are set to be the key takeaways of a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top leadership of the 27-nation bloc on Saturday.

DEL91 DL-OXYGEN-LD CM Won't let anyone die due to oxygen shortage in Delhi if govt gets 700 MT supply daily: Kejriwal New Delhi: Delhi received 730 metric tonnes of medical oxygen for the first time amid a crippling shortage, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday and asserted that no one will die due to lack of the life-saving gas if the Centre maintains the same level of supply till the second COVID wave lasts.

DEL80 RAIL-COVID-CANCELLATIONS Rlys cancels slew of premium trains till further advice due to poor patronisation, surge in COVID New Delhi: The Northern Railways on Thursday cancelled a slew of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express', stating low patronisation and rising coronavirus cases as the reason behind the decision.

DEL77 CONG-MEET-MPS Sonia Gandhi to discuss COVID-19 situation with party MPs New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of all MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Friday to discuss the second wave of coronavirus and evolve a political strategy to deal with the situation, sources said.

CAL13 WB-MINISTER-LD ATTACK MOS External Affairs V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in WB;minister blames 'TMC goons' for it Kolkata: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's car was attacked with bamboo sticks and stones were pelted at the vehicle by unidentified people at Panchkuri village in West Midnapore district on Thursday while he was visiting the area in connection with alleged post-poll violence on saffron party workers.

BOM12 MH-HC-DABHOLKAR-LD BAIL Dabholkar killing: HC grants bail to accused Vikram Bhave Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Vikram Bhave, an accused in the case of killing of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013, saying there are ''not enough reasonable grounds'' to conclude that the allegations against him are prima facie true.

LEGAL: LGD40 SC-VIRUS-OXYGEN-CENTRE People gave their mandate to us twice, concerned about their suffering: Modi govt to SC New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government on Thursday told the Supreme Court that people of the country has given their mandate to it twice and it understands people suffering due to COVID-19 and making every possible effort to augment the supply of Oxygen at the highest political level. LGD36 SC-2NDLD EC Oral remarks of Madras HC against EC not part of judicial records: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday said Madras High Court's oral observations holding the EC responsible for surge in COVID cases are not part of “official judicial record” leaving no question of expunging them and also trashed the plea that media be restrained from reporting such remarks, saying freedom of speech ''extends to reporting proceedings of judicial institutions as well”.

LGD31 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD BEDS Medical infra of State in shambles, don't be like ostrich with head in sand: HC to Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday said the existing medical infrastructure in the national capital was ''exposed'' and in ''shambles'' when put to the test during the pandemic and directed the Delhi government to provide facility for medical treatment as required by all residents of the national capital who are suffering from COVID-19.

FOREIGN: FGN51 UK-JAISHANKAR-RABB-TALKS Jaishankar-Raab bilateral talks focus on 2030 Roadmap to India-UK FTA London: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday concluded bilateral discussions with his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, which focussed on both sides implementing the ‘2030 Roadmap’ of the India-UK Enhanced Trade Partnership (ETP) to pave the way for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). By Aditi Khanna FGN31 VIRUS-AUS-INDIA-AID Australia's Victoria state to send 41 million dollar worth of aid to India to tackle COVID crisis Melbourne: The Australian state of Victoria on Thursday announced 41 million dollar worth of aid and medical equipment, including 1,000 ventilators, for India to assist it to curb the devastating second wave of COVID-19. By Natasha Chaku PTI MGA MGA

