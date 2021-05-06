Left Menu

Dog in UK undergoes surgery after eating 30 PPE gloves

PTI | London | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:26 IST
A pet dog in the UK had to undergo a three-hour operation after eating 30 PPE gloves, according to a media report on Thursday.

Rambo the Rottweiler was taken to see vets in Wakefield by his owner after he was sick and brought up one of the gloves.

The dog was referred for an endoscopy in Leeds where vets removed a further 29 gloves during the procedure, the BBC reported.

The dog's owner Darren Coyne, who kept a box of gloves in his car for work, said Rambo must have eaten them while travelling to and from walks.

Keith Leonard, who carried out the operation, said though Rambo arrived ''seemingly without a care in the world'' Coyne's quick thinking had ''saved his life''.

''Each time we pulled a glove out, we went back to check it was the last one and found another one, it was something we've never seen or heard of before,'' the veterinarian said.

''I can't thank [the vets] enough for how they helped Rambo, particularly as he seemed to be his normal self and oblivious to the dangerous situation he was in,'' Coyne said.

Rambo was discharged from the pets hospital in Leeds less then 12 hours after arriving and has since made a full recovery, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

