Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Nine dead after drinking medicine to get high

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-05-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 21:31 IST
Chhattisgarh: Nine dead after drinking medicine to get high

At least nine persons have died over the last two days after allegedly consuming an alcohol- based homeopathy medicine as a substitute for liquor in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Thursday.

The deaths were reported from Kormi village under Sirgitti police station area, said Bilaspur superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Agrawal.

''Prima facie, it seems like the deceased consumed Drosera-30, a homeopathy syrup with about 91 per cent alcohol content, in excess as a substitute for liquor,'' he said.

''However, the exact cause of deaths will be known once the post-mortem report is available,'' Agrawal told reporters.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

Of nine victims, four died at home late on Tuesday night, one on Wednesday morning while three others succumbed at hospitals on Wednesday night, said additional superintendent of police (ASP) Umesh Kashyap.

Another person died at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS), Bilaspur on Thursday morning, he said.

As per preliminary investigation, Kamlesh Dhuri (32), Akshya Dhuri (21), Rajesh Dhuri (21) and Samru Dhuri (25) consumed the medicine on Tuesday night and died a few hours later.

Suspecting that they had died of COVID-19, their families performed last rites the next morning without informing the authorities, the ASP said.

Later, another person who had consumed the same medicine died in the village, he said.

On being alerted about the deaths, a police team rushed to the village on Wednesday evening, and shifted others who had consumed the syrup and were in critical condition to hospitals in Bilaspur.

Khemchand Dhuri (40), Kailash Dhuri (50) and Dipak Dhuri (30) died during treatment on Wednesday night and another man succumbed on Thursday morning.

Six others were undergoing treatment at CIMS and another at a private hospital, ASP Kashyap said.

They had procured the medicine from a homeopathy practitioner in the area, he added.

A health camp was held in the village on Thursday for medical check-up of villagers, Kashyap added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to end captive lion industry, rhino horn and ivory trade

In a major policy move, the South African government has decided to end its multimillion-dollar lion-breeding industry, which supplies cubs for tourism, lions for trophy hunting and bones for traditional medicine.It also decided to halt fur...

Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home - police

Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his family home on Thursday, police said in a statement. Following an explosion... Speaker of Parliament President Mohamed Nasheed has sustained injuries and is curren...

Taking steps to ramp up capacity to transport liquid oxygen with city: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has taken a number of steps to ramp up the capacity to transport liquid oxygen, including tracking of tankers via GPS and putting a decentralized management system in place for distribution of the life-saving gas within...

Violence continues at some Colombia protests, capital calmer

Protests in Colombia headed into their ninth day on Thursday as local authorities in the small city of Pereira offered a reward for information after three people were shot in connection with overnight demonstrations.The protests were origi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021