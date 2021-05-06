PM dials AP CM, discusses COVID-situation in state

(adds words in first para) Amaravati, May 6 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over phone on Thursday night and discussed the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, the CMO said.

''Both of them discussed the spread of coronavirus in the state and the steps being taken to contain the infection,'' the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.

The Chief Minister explained the medical facilities available in the state.

''Basic infrastructure has been significantly improved and we are providing better treatment to the coronavirus-infected persons. We are taking all required steps in tune with the situation,'' the release quoted the Chief Minister as telling the Prime Minister.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

