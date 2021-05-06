5-year-old girl's body found in Rajasthan’s Karauli

The body of a five-year-old, who went missing from her home, was found in the ruins of an abandoned house in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, prima facie, the girl was raped and then murdered.

Two minor boys have been detained in connection with the case, they said, adding the victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

