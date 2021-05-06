Left Menu

Nuclear deal possible in weeks if Iran takes political decision -U.S.

There could be an understanding within weeks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but that depends on Iran making the political decision to do so, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday. "Is it possible that we'll see a mutual return to compliance in the next few weeks, or an understanding of a mutual compliance?

There could be an understanding within weeks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal but that depends on Iran making the political decision to do so, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday.

"Is it possible that we'll see a mutual return to compliance in the next few weeks, or an understanding of a mutual compliance? It's possible yes. Is it likely? Only time will tell, because as I said this is ultimately a matter of a political decision that needs to be made in Iran," the official told reporters in a telephone briefing. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Humeyra Pamuk)

