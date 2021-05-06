Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home - lmedia
Former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed was injured in a blast outside his home on Thursday, local media reported. Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported.Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:02 IST
Images from state TV channel PSM showed security services securing the scene of the incident in the capital Male. A foreign tourist was also injured, the channel reported. A spokesman for Nasheed's Maldivian Democratic Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
