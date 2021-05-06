Switzerland says U.S. announcement on vaccine patent waiver leaves questions
"This is an important announcement by the U.S., but many questions remain unanswered about the specific solutions it is considering in this context," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in an emailed statement. SECO said Switzerland was still convinced that waiving intellectual property rights in the context of the pandemic could not guarantee fair, affordable and rapid access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostic products against COVID-19.Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:08 IST
The Swiss government said on Thursday a U.S. announcement to support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines was a significant announcement but left many questions unanswered. "This is an important announcement by the U.S., but many questions remain unanswered about the specific solutions it is considering in this context," the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in an emailed statement.
SECO said Switzerland was still convinced that waiving intellectual property rights in the context of the pandemic could not guarantee fair, affordable and rapid access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostic products against COVID-19. It said Switzerland would examine this new U.S. request and its consequences on the Swiss position, with the United States itself and within the World Trade Organisation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Barney the Swiss robot bartender ready to shake up cocktails
Ben Rekhi on 'The Reunited States': We see people we disagree with as enemies of country
Swiss unlikely to relax pandemic restriction more until May 26