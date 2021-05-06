Left Menu

4-year-old boy falls into open borewell in Rajasthan; rescue ops underway

PTI | Jaipur/Jodhpur | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:18 IST
A four-year-old boy fell into a nearly 90-foot-deep open borewell in a village in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Thursday, police said.

The child, identified as Anil Dewasi, is alive, and efforts are underway to rescue him, they said.

Station House Office (SHO), Sanchore, Praveen Kumar Acharya said the rescue was delayed by a few hours in the absence of required expertise for such an operation.

It began after teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the state disaster relief force reached the spot in Lachhri village, he said, adding that a camera lowered into the borewell located the boy at a depth of 90 feet.

''The teams are constantly communicating with the boy so that he does not fall asleep,'' the SHO said.

Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell using a pipe so that the child does not suffocate, and some food has also been dropped inside for him, he said.

According to Acharya, the borewell was dug just two days back in a farm owned by the child's father, Nagaram Dewasi.

The borewell had a cover, but the boy removed it while playing on Thursday afternoon, the police officer said.

He then tried to take a peek but slipped and fell inside, the SHO added.

A worker saw it and raised an alarm, following which villagers informed the administration.

