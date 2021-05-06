Switzerland says U.S. stance on vaccine patent waiver leaves questions

The Swiss government said on Thursday a U.S. announcement that it would support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines was significant but left many questions unanswered.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday threw his support behind waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines and his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, backed negotiations at the World Trade Organization. Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in an emailed statement: "This is an important announcement by the U.S., but many questions remain unanswered about the specific solutions it is considering in this context."

SECO said Switzerland was still convinced that waiving intellectual property rights in the context of the pandemic could not guarantee fair, affordable and rapid access to vaccines, drugs and diagnostic products related to COVID-19. It said Switzerland would examine the U.S. request and its consequences on the Swiss position, with the United States itself and within the World Trade Organisation.

Swiss company Lonza makes ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 shot, while Swiss drugmaker Novartis makes COVID-19 vaccines for Germany's CureVac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)