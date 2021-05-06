Left Menu

Violence continues at some Colombia protests, capital calmer

Protests in Colombia headed into their ninth day on Thursday as local authorities in the small city of Pereira offered a reward for information after three people were shot in connection with overnight demonstrations. The protests were originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, but demonstrators have since broadened their demands to include government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequality in the health and education systems.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:24 IST
Violence continues at some Colombia protests, capital calmer

Protests in Colombia headed into their ninth day on Thursday as local authorities in the small city of Pereira offered a reward for information after three people were shot in connection with overnight demonstrations.

The protests were originally called in opposition to a now-canceled tax reform plan, but demonstrators have since broadened their demands to include government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequality in the health and education systems. Marches around the country have been marred by violence and 24 people have died, mostly demonstrators. International organizations have warned against excessive use of force by police.

"The national police roundly reject the acts which happened in Pereira near the viaduct, where three people were injured by firearms," city police commander Coronel Anibal Villamizar said in a video message late on Wednesday. A reward of up to 50 million pesos (around $13,000) is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible, Mayor Carlos Maya said in a message on Twitter.

Elsewhere, 12,000 people marched in Medellin on Wednesday, the mayor's office said in a statement. Demonstrations were largely peaceful, with clashes between protesters and police later in the day in the city's Parque de los Deseos.

After a violent night in Bogota earlier in the week, things were more peaceful, Mayor Claudia Lopez said. "We had a much calmer day," Lopez said in a statement, adding a further 23 civilians and six police had been hurt but injuries initially appear minor.

The national police or ESMAD anti-riot unit are listed by the human rights ombudsman as presumed responsible for 11 of the two dozen officially confirmed deaths. Local advocacy group Temblores has reported 37 deaths in connection with demonstrations while Human Rights Watch (HRW) said it has so far confirmed 11 were connected to protests, out of 31 reported to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada promises two Arctic ice breakers in pre-election job boost

The Canadian government on Thursday promised to build two Arctic ice breakers and create hundreds of jobs in two politically influential provinces that will help decide an election considered likely this year. The ruling Liberals, citing th...

COVID-19 vaccination associated with fewer asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: Study

Vaccination dramatically reduced COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital employees compared with their unvaccinated peers, according to a research letter. The research letter appears in the J...

More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Several world leaders on Thursday praised the US move to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations by suspending patent protections on the shots. But it wasnt clear if that would actually lead to the measures being lifted and wha...

Delhi govt asks its hospitals to ensure rapid antigen test services 24X7

The Delhi Health Department Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for an early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.The Delhi government has undertak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021