Left Menu

Nuclear deal possible soon if Iran takes political decision -U.S.

Agreement could be reached within weeks on a path for Washington and Tehran to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran made the political decision to do so, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday, adding gaps still remain. "Is it possible that we'll see a mutual return to compliance in the next few weeks, or an understanding of a mutual compliance?

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:25 IST
Nuclear deal possible soon if Iran takes political decision -U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Agreement could be reached within weeks on a path for Washington and Tehran to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if Iran made the political decision to do so, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Thursday, adding gaps still remain.

"Is it possible that we'll see a mutual return to compliance in the next few weeks, or an understanding of a mutual compliance? It's possible yes," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity during a telephone briefing. "Is it likely? Only time will tell, because as I said, this is ultimately a matter of a political decision that needs to be made in Iran," the official added.

U.S. officials return to Vienna this week for a fourth round of indirect talks with Iran on how to resume compliance with the deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, prompting Iran to begin violating its terms about a year later. The crux of the agreement was that Iran committed to take steps to rein in its nuclear program to make it harder to obtain the fissile material for a nuclear weapon in return for relief from U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions.

Tehran denies having nuclear weapons ambitions. The U.S. official said it might be possible to revive a nuclear deal before Iran's June 18 elections but, again, put the onus on Iran to make such a political decision and to avoid asking Washington to do more than what is envisaged in the agreement while Tehran would seek to do less. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn., and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington; Editing by Howard Goller)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada promises two Arctic ice breakers in pre-election job boost

The Canadian government on Thursday promised to build two Arctic ice breakers and create hundreds of jobs in two politically influential provinces that will help decide an election considered likely this year. The ruling Liberals, citing th...

COVID-19 vaccination associated with fewer asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: Study

Vaccination dramatically reduced COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital employees compared with their unvaccinated peers, according to a research letter. The research letter appears in the J...

More support easing vaccine patent rules, but hurdles remain

Several world leaders on Thursday praised the US move to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines for poor nations by suspending patent protections on the shots. But it wasnt clear if that would actually lead to the measures being lifted and wha...

Delhi govt asks its hospitals to ensure rapid antigen test services 24X7

The Delhi Health Department Thursday asked all government hospitals in the capital to offer rapid antigen test services round the clock for an early detection of coronavirus infection, according to an order.The Delhi government has undertak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021