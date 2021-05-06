PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.25 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries, deaths, and active cases in India at 10.25 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 47552 38591 541 8420 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1273035 1164008 18398 90629 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 573815 452836 5137 115842 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 118279 89197 1724 27756 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 201511 157283 2562 31666 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 14811 13166 151 1494 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 416350 339803 9979 66568 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 702568 499376 5182 198010 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 220351 149489 3293 62911 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1425919 1151571 14504 259844 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1228186 1037411 8446 182329 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1790104 1255797 17212 517075 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1786396 1366409 5628 390906 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 3528 2359 8 1146 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 66627 53296 901 12430 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1297500 1151058 14974 131468 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 475748 396042 2579 77127 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 816489 675294 9950 131245 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 8663 6905 4 1754 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 108267 77014 1501 29752 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 645972 490412 8035 147525 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 637406 542632 6160 88614 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 4942736 4227940 73515 639075 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar* 6181 5879 70 232 ------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 19412 17577 59 1776 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 272751 240044 1485 29915 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 553803 435574 3077 115151 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 263115 200237 3346 59532 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 33733 30295 447 2991 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 18630 16086 193 2351 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 6964 5351 17 1596 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 15271 12428 121 2245 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 500162 423257 2121 74731 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 9183 6565 158 2256 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 36534 33946 400 1827 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 935066 800328 11964 122774 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 21472618 17565456 233842 3630963 ------------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Anadaman and Nicobar Islands as its health bulletin had not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 2,10,77,410 and the death toll at 2,30,168. The ministry said there are 35,66,398 active cases, while 1,72,80,844 people have so far recovered from the infection.

