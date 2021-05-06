Left Menu

COVID-19: Indian Army mobilises 2 field hospitals from North East to Patna

The Indian Army has mobilised two field hospitals from the North East to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state, military officials said on Thursday.They said the various components of the field hospitals were brought to Patna by air.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:31 IST
COVID-19: Indian Army mobilises 2 field hospitals from North East to Patna

The Indian Army has mobilised two field hospitals from the North East to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state, military officials said on Thursday.

They said the various components of the field hospitals were brought to Patna by air. The sources said medical officers and other support staff of the two hospitals will be utilised to set up a 500-bed facility at Patna.

The hospital will have 100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds.

''In order to make up the strength of medical staff at the hospital, additional specialists, medical officers, nursing staff as well as trained infantry battlefield nursing assistants are being moved by air over the next two days,'' said an official. Separately, the Army has set up an exclusive 'COVID management cell' under a director general rank officer and it reports directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff. Officials said the setting up of the cell will help it coordinate its COVID-19 responses. ''This will bring in greater efficiency in coordinating real time responses to address exponential rise in COVID cases across the country including Delhi where assistance to civil administration in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals and transportation of critical medical equipment etc are already being provided,'' said an Army spokesperson.

He said the Indian Army remains committed to support the national efforts in fighting the COVID pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rio: At least 25 deaths during a police operation in a slum

Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and at least one officer and 24 suspect died of gunfire, authorities said.A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela as heavily armed men fled polic...

COVID-19 vaccination associated with fewer asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infections: Study

Vaccination dramatically reduced COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital employees compared with their unvaccinated peers, according to a research letter. The research letter appears in the J...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record, cyclicals rise on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Thursday, bolstered by an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while shares of vaccine makers fell after President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.Lifted by App...

Canada promises two Arctic ice breakers in pre-election job boost

The Canadian government on Thursday promised to build two Arctic ice breakers and create hundreds of jobs in two politically influential provinces that will help decide an election considered likely this year. The ruling Liberals, citing th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021