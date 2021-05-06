Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to CMs of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Thursday about the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said.

Updated: 06-05-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand on Thursday about the COVID-19 situation in their states, official sources said. They said the Prime Minister also spoke to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the COVID situation in the two union territories.

Andhra Pradesh is among 10 states which account for over 70 per cent cases in the country. According to Health Ministry, Telangana has 77,127 active cases and Andhra Pradesh has 1,70,588 such cases. Odisha has 71,134 and Jharkhand has 59,532 active cases. The COVID-19 cases have also increased in Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir during the second wave of virus. Puducherry has 11,717 active cases and Jammu and Kashmir has 39,628 active cases.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister undertook a comprehensive review of COVID-19 situation in the country. He was given a detailed picture on the COVID outbreak in various states and districts. He was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases and also apprised about the districts with high disease burden.

He was also briefed about the ramping up of healthcare infrastructure by the states. He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

