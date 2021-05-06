Fallen Indian peacekeeper Corporal Yuvraj Singh honoured at memorial service for UN personnel

Left Menu

An Indian peacekeeper, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2020, was honoured on Thursday at a solemn memorial service here that paid tribute to over 300 United Nations personnel who died last year, the highest number of UN colleagues lost in a single year.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:44 IST
An Indian peacekeeper, who lost his life in the line of duty in 2020, was honoured on Thursday at a solemn memorial service here that paid tribute to over 300 United Nations personnel who died last year, the highest number of UN colleagues lost in a single year. Corporal Yuvraj Singh was among the 336 UN personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty and due to the COVID-19 and related circumstances between January 1 and December 31, 2020. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres led the annual memorial service honouring the United Nations personnel. “@UN Annual Memorial Service 2021 with UNSG @antonioguterres honours Indian @UNPeacekeeping officer Corporal Yuvraj Singh, who died in the line of duty in 2020,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted. “We salute his #valour & contribution, pay our heartfelt tribute & convey our deep condolences to family,” he said.

In his remarks at the memorial, Guterres said the year 2020 was like no other in the history of the United Nations, when the world faced a merciless pandemic that continues to sow tremendous suffering. “Millions of families lost loved ones. The UN family was no different,” he said. The memorial service recognises UN colleagues who lost their lives because of malicious acts, natural disasters and other incidents, Guterres said, adding that in view of the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic and its extraordinary impact, this year’s solemn commemoration also honours all colleagues who passed from illness in 2020. “By doing so, we recognise colleagues who died from COVID-19, along with those whose illness may not have been recorded as COVID-19, but may still be related to it, and those who passed as the result of reduced accessibility to healthcare during the pandemic. As a result, this year’s memorial service pays tribute to the highest number of colleagues lost in a single year,” the UN chief said.

He said the 336 UN personnel who lost their lives last year hailed from every corner of the globe and represented 82 nations in total, a “reflection of the diversity and richness of experience of the United Nations”.

“They devoted their careers to advancing the vision and the values of the United Nations -- securing peace, promoting sustainable development, advancing human rights,” Guterres said.

The fallen UN personnel embodied the essence of multilateralism -- “people around the globe joining forces to build a better world”, he said.

