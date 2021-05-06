Sitalkunchi killing probe: IO of Mathabhanga PS questioned by CID

The investigating officer of the Mathabhanga police station was Thursday questioned by the sleuths of the West Bengal CID which is probing into deaths of five persons in firing by CISF personnel in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi area during the fourth phase of voting, a senior officer said.

Sources in the CID said that the IO's version of the incident was recorded.

The investigating officers are also planning to call the Inspector in-charge of the Mathabhanga police station in connection with the matter, a senior CID officer said.

A special investigating team (SIT) under DIG CID Kalyan Mukhopadhyay was formed to carry out the investigation, the officer said.

