Left Menu

India's vaccination coverage exceeds 16.48 crore doses

In yet another achievement, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 16.48 crore doses till today. More than 2.62 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were inoculated on Thursday till 8 pm.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:48 IST
India's vaccination coverage exceeds 16.48 crore doses
Data representation of India's Covid vaccination drive (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI

In yet another achievement, India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 16.48 crore doses till today. More than 2.62 lakh beneficiaries of age group 18-44 were inoculated on Thursday till 8 pm. The liberalised and accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 vaccination has come into force from May 1, 2021. Registration for the newly eligible population groups has commenced on April 28.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 16,48,76,248 as per the 8 pm provisional report today. 2,62,932 beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 11,64,076 across 12 States/Union Territories (UT).

The total of 16,48,76,248 administered doses includes 95,00,564 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 63,91,562 HCWs who have taken the second dose. Adding to the list, 1,37,58,487 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered with their first dose and 75,36,320 FLWs were administered their second jab.

Mounting up, 11,64,076 persons between 18-44 years of age group were inoculated with their first dose. Further, 5,42,89,107 persons between 45-60 years were given their first jab and 53,44,986 persons between 45-60 years were given their second jab.

Also, 5,33,18,278 persons above 60 years were given their first shot of vaccine and 1,35,72,868 persons above 60 years were given their second shot of vaccine. As on Day-111 of the vaccination drive (May 6, 2021), a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given. 10,24,548 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 12,73,982 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14-day institutional quarantine must for those arriving in Delhi from AP, Telangana: DDMA

People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.However, th...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record, cyclicals rise on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Thursday, bolstered by an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while shares of vaccine makers fell after President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.Lifted by App...

Removal of all contractors from Afghanistan underway -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was underway as part of President Joe Bidens withdrawal of forces from the country.Speaking with re...

Rio: At least 25 deaths during a police operation in a slum

Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and at least one officer and 24 suspect died of gunfire, authorities said.A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela as heavily armed men fled polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021