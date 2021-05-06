Delhi Police recovers 38 Oxygen regulators, arrests 4

A team of Delhi Police arrested four persons and recovered 38 Oxygen Regulators/Flow metres having a logo of Japan Technology and several other items used in the treatment of COVID-19. With the arrest of accused, Rajesh, Dalpreet, Mohammed Naseem, Sehnawaz, Special staff of New Delhi district recovered 38 Oxygen Regulator/flow meters and fake Nitrile powder-free examination gloves from a godown in NabiKarim, Central District, Delhi.

On May 3, the Special Staff of New Delhi District got a tip-off that one person has been claiming on social media posing himself as a contractor of an oxygen cylinder to the needy people. On the basis of given mobile number, technical surveillance was mounted and the user was identified as Rajesh Kumar. During the course of investigation, it was revealed that a distant relative of Rajesh suffered from Covid-19 recently.

He had contacted the persons, who were offering their services for this common cause. An idea developed in his mind to earn quick money as the needy people are in dire need of oxygen cylinders, the police said. (ANI)

