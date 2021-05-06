FACTBOX-Groups that Russia has declared extremist

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:52 IST
A Russian court is considering a prosecutor's request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional campaign headquarters as "extremist". Here are some of the other organisations that have already been labelled as such.

NATIONAL BOLSHEVIK PARTY A post-Soviet political party espousing far-right and far-left ideas, banned in 2007. TABLIGHI JAMAAT An Islamic missionary movement, labelled extremist in 2009.

SLAVIC UNION A neo-Nazi group, outlawed as extremist in 2010. UKRAINE'S RIGHT SECTOR A far-right Ukrainian nationalist organisation, declared extremist in 2014. MISANTHROPIC DIVISION A radical nationalist group, declared extremist in 2015.

JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES A Christian denomination known in the West for door-to-door preaching, declared extremist in 2017. FALUN GONG A regional office of the spiritual group in Siberia, banned in 2020. The movement was founded in China in 1992, but was banned on the Chinese mainland in 1999.

