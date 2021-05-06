FACTBOX-Groups that Russia has declared extremist

A Russian court is considering a prosecutor's request to outlaw jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and regional campaign headquarters as "extremist". Here are some of the other organisations that have already been labelled as such.

NATIONAL BOLSHEVIK PARTY A post-Soviet political party espousing far-right and far-left ideas, banned in 2007. TABLIGHI JAMAAT An Islamic missionary movement, labelled extremist in 2009.

SLAVIC UNION A neo-Nazi group, outlawed as extremist in 2010. UKRAINE'S RIGHT SECTOR A far-right Ukrainian nationalist organisation, declared extremist in 2014. MISANTHROPIC DIVISION A radical nationalist group, declared extremist in 2015.

JEHOVAH'S WITNESSES A Christian denomination known in the West for door-to-door preaching, declared extremist in 2017. FALUN GONG A regional office of the spiritual group in Siberia, banned in 2020. The movement was founded in China in 1992, but was banned on the Chinese mainland in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)