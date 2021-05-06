Left Menu

Street parties, confusion loom as Spain prepares to exit emergency state

A regional police spokeswoman said on Thursday a "significant influx" of people was expected at beaches, parks and squares, requiring reinforcements to ensure gatherings remain smaller than six people and people wear masks - local regulations that fall outside the state of emergency. Imposed last October to curb a rampant second wave of infections, the emergency decree allowed the central government to temporarily suspend civil liberties and enforce a nationwide curfew as well as local travel bans and lockdowns.

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 22:53 IST
Street parties, confusion loom as Spain prepares to exit emergency state

Police in Catalonia were preparing for hordes of pandemic-weary revellers to hit the streets when a national state of emergency expires on Sunday, while regional leaders across Spain vented frustration at uncertainty over what comes next.

On Saturday night, Catalans will head home in time for a 10 p.m. curfew, as they have done for the past six months, but when the decree expires two hours later they will be free to reclaim the streets and while away the small hours outdoors. A regional police spokeswoman said on Thursday a "significant influx" of people was expected at beaches, parks and squares, requiring reinforcements to ensure gatherings remain smaller than six people and people wear masks - local regulations that fall outside the state of emergency.

Imposed last October to curb a rampant second wave of infections, the emergency decree allowed the central government to temporarily suspend civil liberties and enforce a nationwide curfew as well as local travel bans and lockdowns. When it ends, each of Spain's 17 regions must individually seek approval from local courts to continue such measures, likely creating a kaleidoscope of diverging restrictions and legal battles.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Carolina Darias said the regions had enough instruments to keep the pandemic in check as the infection rate is easing and vaccination is progressing full speed. Around half the regions have confirmed they plan to scrap the curfew and bans on non-essential travel across their borders.

Others have yet to announce a decision, including Madrid, where right-wing maverick Isabel Diaz Ayuso just won a landslide re-election campaigning on loose restrictions. Some regions that backed keeping stricter measures were unhappy, and governors complained their hands were weakened, even with a fast-track appeal process to the Supreme Court.

"We will be facing the same risk as before but with worse instruments to manage it," Galicia's regional leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys and Deakin join forces for strategic engagement in research, innovation and skill development

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Science News Roundup: Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; Starlink satellite internet service gets 500,000 preorders and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Marvel rallies superhero fans to assemble at movie theaters; O'Brien to put his eponymous late-night show to bed on June 24 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

14-day institutional quarantine must for those arriving in Delhi from AP, Telangana: DDMA

People arriving in the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana through any mode of transport will have to undergo 14 days of mandatory institutional quarantine, said an order issued by the Delhi government on Thursday.However, th...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record, cyclicals rise on jobless claims data

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high on Thursday, bolstered by an upbeat weekly jobless claims report, while shares of vaccine makers fell after President Joe Biden backed plans to waive patents on COVID-19 shots.Lifted by App...

Removal of all contractors from Afghanistan underway -Pentagon chief

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday the process of removing all contractors from Afghanistan working with the United States was underway as part of President Joe Bidens withdrawal of forces from the country.Speaking with re...

Rio: At least 25 deaths during a police operation in a slum

Police targeting drug traffickers raided a slum in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and at least one officer and 24 suspect died of gunfire, authorities said.A police helicopter flew low over the Jacarezinho favela as heavily armed men fled polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021